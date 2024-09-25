Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Barack Obama, Chappell Roan, Robert Kraft

Barack Obama is lacking competent security, Chappell Roan is clarifying her comments on Kamala Harris and Robert Kraft is spending big on Tom Brady memorabilia ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

CLOSE CALL
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles explain how Obama's Secret Service security detail got penetrated in Los Angeles, to the point where an armed man was standing right outside his SUV.

TMZ on TV

THEY'RE BOTH BAD
TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Chappell's voting plans.

TMZ Sports

GOAT ROOKIE CARD
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at the New England Patriots owner, who dropped $120K on a TB12 autographed trading card.

