TMZ TV Hot Takes: Jussie Smollett, Kristin Cavallari, Dikembe Mutombo

Jussie Smollett is talking Lee Daniels, Kristin Cavallari is single and Dikembe Mutombo is being remembered ... all this on today's TMZ TV Hot Takes.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down Jussie's comments on "Empire" creator Lee.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Kristin calling it quits with Mark Estes after 7 months of dating.

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo remember Dikembe, who died at 58 after a battle with brain cancer.