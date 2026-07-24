Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Joe McCann Fighting Back Against Murder Allegations

Ashlee Jenae's fiancé, Joe McCann, isn't letting his name get dragged through the mud anymore ... he's ready to use the legal system if necessary ... and a legal threat seemingly made an influencer take back everything she'd said about him.

Here's the deal ... earlier this month, McCann's attorney, Edward Andrew Paltzik, sent a letter to a woman named Lisa Durden after she posted repeatedly on X about Ashlee's death ... repeating unsubstantiated claims that Joe killed her in Tanzania.

In the letter, obtained by TMZ, McCann's team included some of Durden's posts ... one of which read, in part, "Her fiancé sus as hell. He beat the s*** out of #AshleeJenae in the hotel while they were on vacation."

In another post, Durden wrote ... "That white man did it, so get off my line."

McCann's team pointed in the letter that Tanzanian authorities determined Ashlee died by suicide ... but claimed Durden wouldn't listen to the officials -- and had defamed McCann in the process.

The letter demanded Durden retract her statements, issue a public apology to McCann, cease and desist from making statements about him in the future, and compensate him financially.

It seems to have worked ... because on Friday, Durden released a statement admitting she "made numerous false statements" about McCann and his relationship with Ashlee. She also announced she'd be making a $5K donation to the foundation McCann is setting up in Ashlee's honor.

We broke the story ... McCann said Ashlee threatened suicide weeks before taking her own life -- and she allegedly asked ChatGPT questions about suicide as well.

Investigators said a heated conversation led to the couple going into separate hotel rooms for an evening ... and then Ashlee took her own life.

McCann's name was dragged through the mud in the months after ... and it looks like he's tired of taking it on the chin.