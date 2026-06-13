Ashlee Jenae's Fiancé Joe McCann To Create Foundation in Her Honor (AUTO)

Ashlee Jenae's fiancé is turning his pain into purpose ... Joe McCann tells us he's begun the process of setting up a foundation in Ashlee's honor.

According to Joe, the foundation will be a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to preventing self-harm and helping people who have thoughts of self-harm.

Joe says he felt inspired to help others after Ashlee -- whose real name is Ashly Robinson -- tragically took her own life during their April getaway to Zanzibar.

He tells us ... "When the official findings were announced, I felt a deep sense of renewed pain, but also purpose."

As you know, Ashlee's death was officially ruled a suicide.

Joe added ... "Ashly's story needs to be told so we can honor and cherish what she brought to this world. Her death will not be in vain, and her legacy will be preserved."

The investment firm CEO tells TMZ he regrets not being able to take away Ashlee's pain and "deep mental anguish," saying ... "I wish I could have brought her over from the darkness into the light."

He says Ashlee was his best friend and soulmate ... and had a sweet, gentle spirit. Joe tells TMZ he believes her legacy will have an impact "for years to come."

According to Joe, he'll provide more details about the foundation at a later time, when he makes an official announcement.

As we previously reported, Joe posted his full statement online, which can be read here.