Former NFL Star Defensive End Aldon Smith Dead at 36

Aldon Smith -- the former NFL star whose dominant pass-rushing ability made him one of football's most feared defenders -- has died. He was 36.

Smith died Saturday morning ... but details surrounding his death were not immediately available.

The San Francisco 49ers confirmed the news in a statement ... saying they were "devastated by the sudden and tragic passing" of the former first-round pick. The team remembered Smith's remarkable talent, standout rookie season and the infectious smile that "lit up every room he walked into."

Selected seventh overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Smith became an instant star in San Francisco. He piled up 14 sacks as a rookie and followed that with a 19.5-sack campaign in 2012 ... earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while helping the 49ers become one of the NFL's elite teams.

Smith later played for the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys ... finishing his NFL career with 52.5 sacks in just 75 games.

His football career, however, was repeatedly interrupted by legal troubles and substance-abuse issues. TMZ Sports reported on Smith's efforts to get his life back on track, including his 2020 comeback attempt after a five-year absence from the league.

We also reported on several of Smith's legal cases over the years, including his 2021 felony DUI arrest and his subsequent one-year jail sentence stemming from the incident.

Despite the ups and downs away from football, Smith's talent was undeniable -- at his peak, he was one of the most explosive pass rushers of his generation.