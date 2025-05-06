Prosecutors Call Out Diddy Over Mark Geragos Consulting in Court

Geragos Can't Have Podcast Cake AND Eat it, Too!!!

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting extra guidance in court from famed attorney Mark Geragos, but federal prosecutors ain't having it -- because Geragos doesn't have clearance to participate, and frequently discusses the case on his podcast, "2 Angry Men."

Geragos was in court for the first day of jury selection in Diddy's criminal trial -- seated somewhere behind the 7 attorneys Diddy has retained, all of whom have court clearance to defend him.

But, prosecutors say they noticed Geragos and other members of his firm, consulting with the defense team, and they think that's a party foul due to his side gig. In a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, they cite a rule barring anyone associated with the defense from making public statements that could "interfere with a fair trial."

Their concern is all about Geragos' podcast "2 Angry Men," which he co-hosts with TMZ's Harvey Levin, and prosecutors are apparently subscribers -- it is available wherever you get your podcasts, btw.

Anyway, prosecutors point out MG commented about Diddy's case on their most recent episode, entitled "Harvey Exposes What He Knows About Diddy." They say Geragos talked about the Cassie beating video, the feds' all-female prosecution team, and arguments Diddy's defense intends to make.

Plus, he told the audience he'd be back with more on next week's episode.

The feds say Diddy has complained about their office making pretrial statements to the media -- so, they find it funny (not "ha ha") Geragos is so overtly making statements on his podcast, while also, apparently, working with Team Diddy.

Prosecutors want the judge to remind Geragos he can't do both.