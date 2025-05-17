Ex-Wife of Jailed Diddy 'Sex Slave' Says He's Still Afraid of Music Mogul

The ex-wife of Diddy "sex slave" Jonathan Oddi is speaking out, saying her former spouse still fears the disgraced music mogul -- even while he's locked away behind bars.

Oddi’s ex, Tonia Troutwine, tells TMZ … Jonathan is still afraid of Diddy and fears retaliation from the Bad Boy Records CEO, despite sitting in a cell at the Miami-Dade County Jail in Florida.

But get this … Tonia says Oddi does feel somewhat relaxed and protected in jail because he’s far away from Diddy, who is currently on trial in NYC for racketeering, sex trafficking and other federal crimes -- sitting in his own jail cell in Brooklyn.

Tonia also says "the Diddy stuff" ruined Oddi's life -- referring to the freak-off sessions he allegedly had with Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Tonia said before all that, Johnny was a go-getter who woke up at 7 AM to go jogging and eat healthy meals, insisting he never drank or did drugs. She said ... "But everything that went down with Diddy destroyed him." Tonia seemed to be alluding to Oddi's claim he was a sex slave for Diddy and Cassie.

As you know, Cassie testified at Diddy's trial this week that she suspected Oddi had filmed one of their freak-off encounters in 2013.

In Manhattan court, defense attorney Anna Estevao played an audio recording of Cassie threatening to kill a DJ she thought had possession of the freak-off video.

As you may recall ... Oddi first dropped the Diddy-Cassie sex slave nugget after police hauled him in for questioning for allegedly getting into a 2018 shootout at a Trump hotel in Miami.

At the time, everyone believed Oddi was just a nut job ... but Cassie's trial testimony appears to lend more credence to his story.

Oddi is currently awaiting his own trial on charges related to the 2018 shootout ... He faces charges of attempted murder of law-enforcement officers, armed burglary and armed grand theft.