Brock Lesnar Seemingly Retires at WrestleMania 42

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WrestleMania 42 Night Two has opened with a huge shock, as it appears Brock Lesnar has retired from the WWE!

Lesnar opened night two of the event facing off against the “Nigerian Giant” Oba Femi in a highly anticipated match, with both powerhouses creating a build that not many other matches on this weekend's card could hold up to.

Femi dominated Lesnar quickly, ending the match in less than 5 minutes after throwing Lesnar around as if he wasn’t 6’3” and 286 pounds. But it’s what happened after the match ended that shocked fans inside of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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Lesnar sat in the center of the ring, clearly emotional, and slowly removed his gloves and boots, leaving them in the center of the mat, a symbol used by many wrestlers to symbolize their last match. Lesnar then hugged his longtime Manager Paul Heyman, both breaking down in tears, creating an emotional WrestleMania moment.

Many assumed Lesnar’s time in the ring was coming to an end, but most people speculated it would take place in Lesnar’s hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota, at this year's SummerSlam. Which leaves some speculating this could all be for show to launch a retirement storyline with the career killer Gunther at the summer showcase.