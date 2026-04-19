Joe Jonas Performs at WrestleMania After Going IG Official with New GF

I Love My Country, My WWE, and My New Girl!!!

Joe Jonas kicked off WrestleMania Night Two in Las Vegas by showing off his solo vocals, performing the National Anthem for the 50,000 plus in attendance inside of Allegiant Stadium... but that wasn't the only thing he showed off in the last 24 hours...

Joined by his bandmates from DNCE, Jonas sang ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ before the start of the WWE event and he was decked out head to toe in the stars and the stripes.

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When WWE announced Jonas would open Night Two of the event he said, “Ummm as a certified lifelong WWE super fan both me and the younger version of me are freaking out.”

Ummm as a certified lifelong WWE super fan both me and the younger version of me are freaking out https://t.co/tvUMkkXqiR @joejonas

Today's performance comes off the heels of Joe going IG official with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriella. In a recent social media post the two can be seen getting cozy inside of a photobooth … both obviously looking gorgeous.

Night One of WrestleMania featured a ton of celebrites and was coupled with short matches, a lot of ads, and a main event that ended in a bloody mess!