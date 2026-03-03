CM Punk Invokes Roman Reigns' Dead Father During WWE 'RAW' Promo

The road to WrestleMania got a whole lot more personal between CM Punk and Roman Reigns ... 'cause during a promo battle to close out "Monday Night RAW," the World Heavyweight Champion invoked Reigns' dead father in a wild moment.

It all went down in Indianapolis, fresh off the "Elimination Chamber" -- which saw Punk and Reigns face-to-face for only the second time since Roman chose to challenge him at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"You went from getting beat at WrestleMania, now I'm going to bury you! And then you won't be all alone anymore cause I'm going to bury you next to your father!"



-CM PUNK



AAAYYYYOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/a9Y6BRR0NX @big_business_

After some pretty intense moments in their exchange, Punk went for the jugular with his last words, saying, "You went from getting beat at WrestleMania, now I'm gonna bury you."

"And then you won't be all alone anymore cause I'm going to bury you next to your father!"

The 47-year-old then dropped the mic before making his way to the back as his music blared through the arena. His line drew a pretty strong reaction both in the building and online ... with fans shocked to hear those words come out of his mouth.

For those who don't know, Reigns' father -- Sika Anao'i -- passed away in June 2024 at the age of 79.

"My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us," Reigns said following his passing. "There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy."

Anao'i was one-half of the popular Wild Samoan tag team during his wrestling career ... teaming up with his brother, Afa Anao'i, to win the WWF World Tag Team Championship three times during their stint with the company.

A few months after the death of Sika, Afa passed away at the age of 81.