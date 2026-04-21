CM Punk Fan Not Going To Cops or Suing Over Phone Smack, Just Wants Apology

Play video content Video: New Footage Captures Moments Before The CM Punk Phone Slap Incident TMZSports.com

CM Punk dodged a bullet ... 'cause the guy whose phone was smacked out of his hand by the WWE Superstar in a Las Vegas hotel early this morning tells TMZ Sports he is NOT looking to sue, or involve the cops.

But, he does want something ... and it's not money.

He wants to hear the words, "I'm sorry."

The fan, who wants to remain anonymous, says he understands the 47-year-old wrestling legend wasn't having the greatest weekend after losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 42 ... so he's trying to show Punk some grace.

"I want an apology -- shake my hand -- I'm not gonna sue him or put him in jail," the guy told us.

"I just want an apology."

It's a big break for Punk -- government name, Phil Brooks -- 'cause we've seen celebs arrested for similar situations in the past.

Look no further than Conor McGregor in 2019, when The Notorious was busted for smashing a fan's phone outside a Miami nightclub.

If you haven't seen the clip, it's pretty wild. WWE Superstars' Bayley and AJ Lee were chatting in a public area of the MGM Grand shortly after midnight, when the fan approached them, phone in hand, saying, "We love you, Bayley."

She responded, "Go away," while pushing the phone away.

A second later, whap ... Punk's hand smacks the phone of the fan's hand, sending it careening to the ground.

The wrestler left the area soon after, according to the fan ... who says he was approached by many people who saw the incident go down, and wanted to offer support.