CM Punk Apologizes To Saudi Arabian Fans For 2019 'Blood Money' Post

Play video content WWE

CM Punk is revisiting his infamous tweet to WWE Superstar The Miz about his involvement in the company's shows in Saudi Arabia ... issuing an apology to the fans and saying "everything is a lesson learned."

Punk's initial comment came as a response to Miz in a heated exchange in 2019 ... with the former telling the latter to "Go suck a blood money covered d*** in Saudi Arabia you f***ing dork."

Fast forward to Friday -- Punk took part in the Night of Champions kickoff show in Riyadh ... and the home crowd certainly didn't forget his past words -- with folks in attendance booing him as he made his entrance.

A man in the front row caught his attention ... and stated he wanted the wrestler to say sorry for the post.

The 46-year-old said his tweet had nothing to do with the country and that he just woke up in a bad mood.

"I wrote a mean tweet to The Miz, and I apologized to The Miz and I sincerely apologize to all of Saudi Arabia. I'm not perfect by any means, sometimes as human beings we screw up."

He shook the man's hand ... with the crowd letting out a huge cheer -- seemingly letting bygones be bygones.

While he didn't explain exactly what he meant with his OG post ... it's best for business that WWE fans in the country and one of the most popular talents are on good terms.

The Kingdom and WWE are in year six of a 10-year partnership ... which is reportedly worth $500 million for the org. to host shows in the country.