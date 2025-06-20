Tom Brady Rips Up Manning Jersey At Fanatics Fest, Eli Comes In WWE Style!

Eli Manning and Tom Brady are reigniting their rivalry ... but not on the gridiron -- at Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York City!!

The Super Bowl 42 and 46 opponents were in the Big Apple, taking in the sights and sounds of the massive fan experience. During the event ... Brady made his way over to the WWE entrance ramp, where fans are welcomed to perform their own walkout.

The 47-year-old took on the bad guy role ... stomping and spitting on a Jets jersey and ripping up an Eli jersey -- with the NYC crowd hitting him with boos.

Little did the ex-Patriots and Buccaneers signal-caller know -- Manning was waiting in the wings, and came running out to remind Brady who holds a 2-0 record against him in Super Bowl matchups!!

Of course, Eli couldn't let Brady have all the fun. The New York Giants legend made his own WWE-style entrance, coming out to Roman Reigns' theme.

Clearly, it was all in good fun. The two were spotted throwing the pigskin around the Javits Center -- with their passes still having some zip on them.

The two have had a history of some friendly banter in their post-playing days. More recently ... Eli poked fun at Brady for a fish he caught last December -- showing off his big catch of the day.