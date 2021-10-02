Jim Belushi's Hellish Advice to Kim Kardashian About Hosting 'SNL'

But They Take Care of You!!!

Jim Belushi has some interesting, almost ominous, advice for Kim Kardashian as she prepares to host "Saturday Night Live" ... but ultimately he believes she'll do great.

Jim -- who was an 'SNL' cast member in the '80s after his famous older brother died -- was out in Bev Hills when we picked his brain about Kim hosting ... a decision some folks aren't down with.

According to Jim ... Kim should adhere to an old saying about traveling through hell, implying that hosting is like swimming with sharks, so she just needs to focus on the finish line.

He puts a more positive spin on it though, telling Kim ... so long as she follows the lead of the 'SNL' crew and trusts them ... she'll come out looking golden.

As we reported ... another sitcom star's not nearly as chipper about a Kardashian landing the hosting role -- Debra Messing. She threw shade Kim's way last month and questioned why she would even be given the opportunity.