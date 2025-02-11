Luka Doncic Debut Jersey Could Be Worth $1 Million!

The Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers sent shock waves through the NBA ... and the worth of his debut jersey could create even more, 'cause TMZ Sports is told the threads could fetch up to one million dollars!

David Kohler, founder of SCP auctions -- who also has arguably the most impressive personal collection of Lake Show memorabilia -- tells us the purple and gold Lakers jersey donned by Doncic is likely worth "500K to 1 million" at auction.

It's unclear if the 25-year-old NBA superstar rocked the same jersey throughout the whole contest or if he switched out at the half ... but either way, the jersey would still fetch a fortune.

The current whereabouts of the historic jersey are a mystery ... in fact, it's not even clear if he has the historic piece of memorabilia. After the game, Luka was spotted seemingly doing a jersey swap with Rams star Puka Nacua in the tunnels of Crypto.com Arena.

Luka Doncic and Puka Nacua swapping jerseys postgame pic.twitter.com/AeGNmSBwP2 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 11, 2025 @jovanbuha

If the jersey worth doesn't give it away, Monday's Lakers vs. Jazz game was a hot ticket in town ... and the celebs showed up in force.

Whether the jersey is ultimately auctioned -- or if it goes on someone's mantle -- still remains to be seen.