Ticket Prices For Luka Dončić's Lakers Debut Soar

If you want to catch Luka Dončić's Lakers debut in person Monday night, ya better have some deep pockets ... 'cause ticket prices for the big matchup are currently soaring.

Victory Live -- a company that tracks the sales of tickets across secondary markets -- said in a statement to TMZ Sports just hours before L.A.'s tip-off against the Jazz that the demand for the tilt is going through the roof.

The co. stated that prior to Doncic's acquisition, fans could get into Crypto.com Arena for an average of about $131. But, after it was announced the game would be LD's first in purple and gold, the average price has jumped to around $358.

Gametime -- another company the specializes in sports tix -- added that some of the most expensive chairs in the house are going for a whopping $7,010 on its app.

They're all staggering numbers ... particularly when you consider the Jazz are just 12-39 and lack superstar power of their own.

Then again, Doncic is one of the best players of his generation ... and his first night as a Laker could be one of the more memorable moments in NBA history.