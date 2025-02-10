Mark Zuckerberg Rocks a 'Kim Is My Lawyer' Shirt

Kim Kardashian's got an ally in Mark Zuckerberg ... 'cause he rocked a quirky shirt saying he's already using her legal services -- despite, you know, her still working on actually becoming a lawyer.

Mark hit up his IG Sunday, flexing a hoodie that said "Kim is my lawyer" -- captioned with, "The only appropriate hoodie," and tagging Kris Jenner, probably because it was a gift straight from the Momager herself.

The hoodie’s not exactly breaking news -- it’s been around since Kim first said she was hitting the books for law school, and even made a cameo on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Mark’s post was actually part of a Super Bowl commercial, where he was mostly plugging the limited edition Super Bowl Ray-Ban Meta glasses his company teamed up on.

Despite that, MZ got roasted in the comments for rocking that hoodie, with fans joking about Kim defending him in court. But KK wasn’t bothered -- she responded in the comments, with simple, “Hahaha I love it!!! 🙋🏻‍♀️."