Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Admin Called His Team, Cursing, to Censor Posts

Biden Admin Was Cursing At Us To Take Down FB Posts!

Mark Zuckerberg is claiming that the Biden administration called up his team, yelling and cursing at them, demanding they take down memes about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Meta CEO is spilling tea about Biden, saying Meta was pressured to censor certain posts ... telling Joe Rogan on his podcast, they even threatened his team with consequences if they didn't remove the posts.

Zuckerberg added, "Basically, it just got to this point where we were like no, we're not going to take down things that are true ... That's ridiculous."

He dug deeper, revealing the White House was relentless, pushing them "super hard" to take down posts Zuckerberg says "honestly, were true" -- saying officials specifically targeted anything suggesting vaccines had side effects, demanding removal.