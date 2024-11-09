Peanut the Squirrel Controversy Results in NY Agency Internal Investigation

Peanut the squirrel might just get justice after all ... as authorities are investigating a raid that resulted in the tragic death of the beloved social media star, TMZ has confirmed.

Mark Longo, Peanut's owner, tells TMZ ... he has been made aware that the Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting an “internal investigation” into why 2 of his pets were seized -- and later killed -- from his Pine City home.

ML tells us he does not know too much at this point ... but he is expecting to hear more on Saturday about just what the heck is going on.

Mark is both relieved and pleased that matter seems to be taken far more seriously now, then when the news broke late last month.

To this point ... no results have been shared whether Peanut or Fred the raccoon had rabies ... they were both euthanized for testing.