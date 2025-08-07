Todd Chrisley Says Ex-Biz Partner Would've 'Come Back for Seconds' If They'd Hooked Up

If We Had Hooked Up ...

Todd Chrisley swears he never slept with his ex-business partner ... 'cause if he did, the guy would’ve been hooked and coming back for more.

Todd laid it all out on Kandi Burruss’ podcast … after she brought up ex-business partner Mark Braddock’s claim during Todd's 2022 fraud trial -- that they had intimate relations in the early 2000s.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” star says the topic was brought up to him by his attorney privately during the trial -- and Todd claims he responded, "Let's just be very clear, if I had f***ed him once, he'd come back for seconds."

Todd goes a step further, saying, "I don't need to experiment giving head. If I wanted to give head, I'd give head."

TC has previously railed against the idea he had sex with Mark ... calling him a "toad" and saying he "looks like a thumb."

Beyond what Mark’s claiming happened under the sheets … Todd’s got a serious bone to pick, since Mark was the one who sounded the alarm to the FBI about his and Julie’s finances -- which led to 12- and 7-year prison sentences, respectively ... serving a little over two years before President Trump pardoned them.