Jailed Todd Chrisley Ordered To Pay $755K In Defamation Lawsuit

Todd Chrisley is facing another legal and financial setback while behind bars -- this time a federal jury ruling he defamed a Georgia Department of Revenue investigator.

According to court docs, a Georgia judge has ordered Todd to cough up $755,000 in compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees to Amy Doherty-Heinze after concluding the reality star launched a vicious social media crusade against her.

Doherty-Heinze decided to take Chrisley to court back in July 2021 ... claiming he falsely accused her of illegally snooping on a government program to pull info on his family. It was also claimed he "began a social media campaign against the GDOR and certain of its employees, contending that the investigation was illegal and improperly motivated."

Chrisley actually tried to get the whole case tossed out 2 months before Doherty-Heinze even filed the lawsuit -- but she claimed he just kept on defaming her.

Doherty-Heinze walked away with over $300,000 in compensatory damages and another $170,000 in punitive damages ... and Todd's gotta foot the bill for their attorney fees too. So when you add it all up, it comes to a whopping $755,000 in damages.