Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jailed Todd Chrisley Ordered To Pay $755K In Defamation Lawsuit

TODD CHRISLEY Must Pay $755K In Defamation Lawsuit Another Blow Behind Bars

todd chrisley
TMZ.com

Todd Chrisley is facing another legal and financial setback while behind bars -- this time a federal jury ruling he defamed a Georgia Department of Revenue investigator.

According to court docs, a Georgia judge has ordered Todd to cough up $755,000 in compensatory and punitive damages and legal fees to Amy Doherty-Heinze after concluding the reality star launched a vicious social media crusade against her.

Chrisley Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Chrisley Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Doherty-Heinze decided to take Chrisley to court back in July 2021 ... claiming he falsely accused her of illegally snooping on a government program to pull info on his family. It was also claimed he "began a social media campaign against the GDOR and certain of its employees, contending that the investigation was illegal and improperly motivated."

todd chrisley Chrisley Knows Best
Getty

Chrisley actually tried to get the whole case tossed out 2 months before Doherty-Heinze even filed the lawsuit -- but she claimed he just kept on defaming her.

Doherty-Heinze walked away with over $300,000 in compensatory damages and another $170,000 in punitive damages ... and Todd's gotta foot the bill for their attorney fees too. So when you add it all up, it comes to a whopping $755,000 in damages.

www.bop.gov

As you know ... Todd is currently serving a 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola for a slew of fraud charges, while his Julie is serving 7 years over at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later