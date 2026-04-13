'Summer House' Lindsay Hubbard Not Surprised by Amanda & West Romance

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Lindsay Hubbard is weighing in on the "Summer House" drama ... and let’s just say ... she’s not exactly shocked.

We caught Lindsay at LAX Sunday, and when it comes to Amanda Batula linking up with West Wilson -- despite Amanda once being tight with his ex Ciara Miller -- she basically shrugged it off, saying nothing surprises her anymore.

Clearly, Lindsay’s been through enough of her own drama, so she’s not losing sleep over this one -- but she did tease all the mess will be fully unpacked at the reunion ... so yeah, stay tuned.

All in all, she’s staying pretty chill -- especially with the spotlight firmly on Amanda and West right now -- and Ciara's already tossing shade at the lovebirds, while Amanda’s out here apologizing to her on IG.