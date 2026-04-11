Amanda Batula Steps Out in New York City After Apologizing For Scandal

Trying to Get Back to Normal ...

Amanda Batula said she wants to get back to normal after apologizing for "Scamanda" ... and, she tried to do just that in New York City Friday.

The "Summer House" star bravely stepped out into the Big Apple ... wearing a striped shirt with brown sleeves and a bag slung over her left arm.

Batula had a stern expression on her face ... almost certainly the product of a couple difficult weeks which culminated in her apology.

Remember, Batula shared a picture of her dog curled up on the bed ... apologizing for disappointing and hurting people, "especially those I know personally."

She says she tried reaching out to those people she knows IRL -- likely Ciara Miller and Batula's ex Kyle Cooke who we recently saw her hug after news of her romance with West Wilson broke -- unclear if they ever got back to her.

Batula also reminded fans she'll be at the "Summer House" reunion to face the music ... as will Miller, so expect some fireworks.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Miller took a not-so-thinly veiled shot at Miller and Wilson on the "Euphoria" season 3 red carpet -- with her and Sydney Sweeney agreeing if friends make the leap of getting with their exes, then they better be ready to marry that person.