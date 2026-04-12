Ciara Miller Shares 'Loyalty' Post After Amanda Batula, West Wilson Go Public

Ciara Miller isn't holding back and she’s making it crystal clear where she stands on loyalty.

The "Summer House" star hit Instagram Saturday after a Sephora run, posting a pic with a shopping bag but it was her caption that did the talking ... "@sephora actually rewards loyalty."

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The timing raised eyebrows, coming just after her ex, West Wilson, and former bestie, Amanda Batula, were spotted getting very cozy in NYC. The pair were seen making out during a double date, with a witness saying they kissed at the table before Amanda tried to duck under her sweater.

The outing marked their first public appearance since confirming their relationship ... a move that’s already stirred drama, considering West previously dated Ciara in 2023.

Ciara and West were reportedly reconnecting earlier this year, making the new romance hit even closer to home.

Ciara's Bravo crew didn’t miss the shade either. Lindsay Hubbard jumped into the comments with a "Caption 💯," backing the not-so-cryptic dig.