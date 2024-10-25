David Eason Cleared After Trespassing, Theft Accusations by Jenelle Evans

David Eason is in the clear after his ex, Jenelle Evans, accused him of trespassing and theft while she was out of the state ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina tells TMZ ... the case was investigated after Jenelle accused David of violating a court order and trying to steal the "Teen Mom" alum's motorbikes while she was out of town, but officers determined nothing was taken that he wasn't allowed to take. We're told the case has now been closed.

As we reported, David was the one who called for the authorities to do something called a civil standby ... which the sheriff's office said was done to make sure the stuff he took didn't violate the no-contact order.

Despite the outcome, our sources say Jenelle is still standing firm that David was not supposed to be on her North Carolina property at all.

Jenelle's rep tells TMZ ... "The no contact order clearly states that David isn't allowed on the property regardless of Jenelle not being there. The no contact order prohibits David from being on the property, any place of business or employment etc."

Per the rep, the reality TV star's lawyer is now assisting Jenelle in taking action against David, claiming he should compensate her for some property she says was destroyed during the incident.

This update comes mere days after Jenelle alleged that David and 3 men broke onto her property and tried to steal dirt bikes and ATVs. As we previously reported, Jenelle did communicate with one deputy who was on the scene ... informing him that her ex was not supposed to be there.

However, according to the sheriff's office, the deputy explained to Jenelle that David was allowed to collect his work tools from the property, and was supervised while he did so.

While David did initially load up some dirt bikes and other 4-wheelers with him, the sheriff's office says the deputy on the scene instructed him to unload the items ... which David did after he was told he could only remove the tools.