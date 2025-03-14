Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Farrah Abraham Jokes About Throuples, Politics & More in Stand-Up Debut

Published
031425_farrah_abraham_standup_kal
FARRAH TAKES THE STAGE
All good things don’t come in threes -- well, according to Farrah Abraham, who made her stand-up comedy debut in NYC with a cheeky "throuple" joke.

We’ve got a clip of her best bits -- Farrah was flexing her comedy chops onstage at the New York Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club Thursday as she joked about everything from her dating life to court hearings, took a few jabs at the haters ... and even threw in some political humor for good measure.

Farrah Abraham Debuts New Stand Up Comedy Show at Spearmint Rhino
Launch Gallery
THE SHOW Launch Gallery
Getty

Farrah pulled out all the stops -- literally -- throwing cash at the sold-out crowd. And, we’re told some fans even flew in from out of town just to snag the $250 meet-and-greet package, which included a lap dance and a photo.

However, the big 'SNL' comedian Farrah had teased would show up didn’t make it, we can confirm. But no worries, she still got major support from some big names, like Dr. Drew, and porn star Alexis Texas.

031225_farrah_abraham-kal
It's Been Wild !!!
All in all, she certainly kept the crowd Farrah-from-disappointed!

