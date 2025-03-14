Farrah Abraham Jokes About Throuples, Politics & More in Stand-Up Debut

Play video content TMZ.com

All good things don’t come in threes -- well, according to Farrah Abraham, who made her stand-up comedy debut in NYC with a cheeky "throuple" joke.

We’ve got a clip of her best bits -- Farrah was flexing her comedy chops onstage at the New York Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club Thursday as she joked about everything from her dating life to court hearings, took a few jabs at the haters ... and even threw in some political humor for good measure.

Farrah pulled out all the stops -- literally -- throwing cash at the sold-out crowd. And, we’re told some fans even flew in from out of town just to snag the $250 meet-and-greet package, which included a lap dance and a photo.

However, the big 'SNL' comedian Farrah had teased would show up didn’t make it, we can confirm. But no worries, she still got major support from some big names, like Dr. Drew, and porn star Alexis Texas.

