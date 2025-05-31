Farrah Abraham's Hottest Shots For Her 34th Birthday

'Teen Mom' Days Are Far Behind Me ...

Farrah Abraham's celebrating another year around the sun ... and, we've compiled the hottest shots to commemorate her special day.

Abraham turned 34 Saturday -- far removed from her "Teen Mom" days -- and, while she's not doing the reality show anymore, she still catches eyes with her fiery pics.

Check out FA stunning in a leggy purple dress ... with a mesh top revealing her can't-miss cleavage underneath.

Abraham's not afraid of a little hard work either ... though she's not breaking ground in a T-shirt and jeans -- she's rockin' a tight red dress instead.

Farrah's worn a ton of different hats over the years -- mom, TV star, OnlyFans model, political activist ... dressing to impress at every single opportunity.

And, while she's an American girl through and through from Nebraska, she's also sparkled in a dress designed like a Union Jack.