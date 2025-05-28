Logan Paul vs. Tfue Who'd You Rather?! (Prime Twins Edition)
Published | Updated
It may look like you're seeing double the trouble, but think again! Gamer Tfue and Logan Paul synced up and cheers'd their PRIME beverages ... Both bros are lookin' great in their identical 'fits, but which blonde mullet are you pullin' first?
The question here is: Who'd You Rather?!
And, just 'cuz we're feelin' extra generous today -- we're throwin' Logan's hot shots right your way ... You're welcome 😜!