Farrah Abraham Poses in a Tiny Red String Bikini at Vegas Resort Pool

If there’s one thing Farrah Abraham’s gonna do, it’s rock the skimpiest swimsuit in sight -- and judging by this latest look, she may have just outdone herself.

Brace yourself -- Farrah went full throttle at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in what might be the tiniest red string bikini ever created, leaving so little to the imagination, we had no choice but to break out the censors.

As you can clearly see, coverage was not the priority -- the former "Teen Mom" star was barely keeping it PG with just a sliver of fabric over her tips and her lady bits down there.

In fact, there was barely enough fabric to call it clothing -- if Farrah so much as sneezed, we’d be in full-blown nip-slip territory. But she kept it cool, striking poses with a watermelon slice, all while catching rays at the resort's luxe sand-bottom pool.