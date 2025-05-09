Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Farrah Abraham Poses Poolside in Las Vegas

Farrah Abraham I'm A Poolside Pin-Up!!!

Published
Farrah Abraham Looking Like A Total Bikini Babe Rinsing Off Poolside In Las Vegas!
Launch Gallery
Poolside Babe! Launch Gallery
Mega

Farrah Abraham’s turning up the heat in Sin City -- serving serious poolside pin-up and making Vegas even hotter than usual.

The former "Teen Mom" star was rocking a teeny red and yellow cherry-print bikini that complemented her sun-kissed glow as she struck some sultry poses outside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Friday.

0509-Farrah-Abraham-Rinsing-Off-Poolside-Las-Vegas-Bikini-Pics-Sub1
Mega

As you can see, Farrah’s surgically-enhanced physique was on full display -- eye-popping cleavage, sculpted curves, and all the right angles to make sure not a single asset went unnoticed.

0509-Farrah-Abraham-Rinsing-Off-Poolside-Las-Vegas-Bikini-Pics-Sub2
Mega

As you know, Farrah's been dabbling in stand-up comedy lately -- but these pics are no laughing matter. That body, that bikini, that pose? Dead serious heat!

related articles