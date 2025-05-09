Farrah Abraham Poses Poolside in Las Vegas

Farrah Abraham’s turning up the heat in Sin City -- serving serious poolside pin-up and making Vegas even hotter than usual.

The former "Teen Mom" star was rocking a teeny red and yellow cherry-print bikini that complemented her sun-kissed glow as she struck some sultry poses outside the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Friday.

As you can see, Farrah’s surgically-enhanced physique was on full display -- eye-popping cleavage, sculpted curves, and all the right angles to make sure not a single asset went unnoticed.