Farrah Abraham Strips Down to Sheer Lace Lingerie in Miami

If there’s one thing Farrah Abraham’s gonna do, it’s turn a heatwave into her own personal backdrop -- birthday suit almost included!

The former "Teen Mom" star rang in 34 over the weekend the only way she knows how -- loud, lacy, and barely clothed -- as she hit up steamy Miami and lounged poolside in a two-piece that looked way more Victoria’s Secret than vacation swimwear.

On paper, Farrah might’ve been wearing more than in her usual poolside stunts -- but come on now, that sheer lace barely counted.

Add in her signature sultry poses -- think booty front and center and that signature over-the-shoulder smolder -- and yeah ... Miami temps weren’t the only thing heating up.