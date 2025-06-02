Farrah Abraham Strips Down to Sheer Lace Lingerie in Miami

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Farrah Abraham Lookin' Lovely In Lingerie In Miami
If there’s one thing Farrah Abraham’s gonna do, it’s turn a heatwave into her own personal backdrop -- birthday suit almost included!

The former "Teen Mom" star rang in 34 over the weekend the only way she knows how -- loud, lacy, and barely clothed -- as she hit up steamy Miami and lounged poolside in a two-piece that looked way more Victoria’s Secret than vacation swimwear.

On paper, Farrah might’ve been wearing more than in her usual poolside stunts -- but come on now, that sheer lace barely counted.

Add in her signature sultry poses -- think booty front and center and that signature over-the-shoulder smolder -- and yeah ... Miami temps weren’t the only thing heating up.

Looks like Farrah’s revved up for another fiery lap around the sun -- cheeky as ever. Happy birthday, girl!

