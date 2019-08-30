Lil Nas X Changes Tune on 'Old Town Road,' Strictly 'Panini' Now

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lil Nas X is doing everything he can to change his tune, so don't even TRY to talk to him about the biggest #1 song of all time -- 'cause if you do, he's got a one-word answer for you.

We got Lil Nas Thursday night outside NYC's Soho Grand Hotel and asked him about securing a CMA nomination this week for "Old Town Road." You'd think it's kind of a big deal -- getting a nod for Musical Event of the Year ... especially considering the country music industry hasn't exactly embraced his monster hit.

But, check out the clip ... Lil Nas seemed to downplay the achievement.

As for why the man who just had the #1 song in the country for a record-setting 19 weeks doesn't wanna talk about it? Seems he's fully on to the next. Watch the clip and count how many times he says "Panini" ... his follow-up track to "Old Town Road."

Fact is, no one sets out to be a one-hit wonder, and LNX is working overtime to make sure he doesn't end up in that category. We've got 2 words for him: smart businessman.