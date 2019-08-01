Lil Uzi Vert Says He Didn't Ignore Lil Nas X and He's Down to Collab

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lil Uzi Vert says people who think he shaded Lil Nas X -- including X himself -- are tripping and just don't understand etiquette on Twitter ... where sending a heart is all that's required.

Allow us to explain -- Lil Nas was trending, again, this week when he shared a screenshot of his DM asking Uzi to collab with him on a "Panini" remix ... but getting no reply. Fans accused Vert of leaving X on read ... a clear sign of disrespect, or at least indifference.

But, Lil Uzi tells us he did reply by sending a heart, which suggests he's interested ... and if Lil Nas X wants to collab, Uzi says he's all for it.

Uzi's kinda got a point for not hitting X back with a longer reply ... Uzi says they've never met. Sounds like that's about to change though.