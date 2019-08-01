Lil Uzi Vert Says He Didn't Ignore Lil Nas X and He's Down to Collab

Lil Uzi Vert I Didn't Leave Lil Nas X on Read ... Down for 'Panini' Remix

8/1/2019 2:02 PM PT
Exclusive
DOWN FOR THE FEATURE
TMZ.com

Lil Uzi Vert says people who think he shaded Lil Nas X -- including X himself -- are tripping and just don't understand etiquette on Twitter ... where sending a heart is all that's required.

Allow us to explain -- Lil Nas was trending, again, this week when he shared a screenshot of his DM asking Uzi to collab with him on a "Panini" remix ... but getting no reply. Fans accused Vert of leaving X on read ... a clear sign of disrespect, or at least indifference.

But, Lil Uzi tells us he did reply by sending a heart, which suggests he's interested ... and if Lil Nas X wants to collab, Uzi says he's all for it.

Uzi's kinda got a point for not hitting X back with a longer reply ... Uzi says they've never met. Sounds like that's about to change though.

We also had to ask Uzi about the flashy new (but used) $1.7 million Bugatti he debuted at his blowout birthday bash. He's still flaunting it, but not down to talk price. Umm, spoiler alert? Sorry, Uzi.

Launch Gallery
THE WAY LIFE GOES Launch Gallery
Shareif Ziyadat

Related Articles

1 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video