Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates 25th Birthday, Buys Floyd Mayweather's Bugatti

Lil Uzi Vert broke the bank celebrating 25 years of life ... throwing a lavish birthday party in NYC and dropping over a million bucks for a luxury car that used to belong to Floyd Mayweather!!!

The Philly rapper pulled out all the stops Wednesday night for his bday bash ... partying the night away with celeb friends and tons of smokin' hot babes at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Jordyn Woods, Wale, Gunna, Casanova, Bernice Burgos, Pop Smoke, Shiggy, DJ Clue and a bunch of others turned up ... and Uzi was literally looking like a kid in a candy store, because guests chowed down on candy sushi, cotton candy, popcorn and pretzels.

Uzi rolled up to his party in style ... hopping out of Floyd's former Bugatti. We're told Uzi dropped $1.7 million on Mayweather's whip, and he threw down another $20,000 to get the car rush-delivered from Los Angeles.

Lil Uzi bought the 2012 Bugatti Grand Sport from celebrity car broker RD Whittington ... and we're told it's the same car Floyd got before his 2017 superfight against Conor McGregor.

The Bugatti looks a little different now ... thanks to some sweet custom work by CarEffex, which tricked it out with a $10k custom wrap.

BTW ... when Floyd first copped the Bugatti, he threw down $3.3 MILLION. So, Uzi got a steal.

Back to the party ... Lil Uzi Vert guzzled champagne and there were Uzi-themed cocktails. He cut into a birthday cake decorated in diamonds and dollar bills -- the party theme was "Dripping Green & Diamonds."

Speaking of diamonds ... as you can see in the pics, Uzi was rocking tons of new ice from celeb jeweler Eliantte. Gotta have that bday bling!