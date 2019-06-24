J. Cole, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar Headlining New Festival in Vegas

J. Cole, Travis Scott & Kendrick Headlining New Festival in Vegas

EXCLUSIVE

J. Cole, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar are giving you yet another reason to hit up Sin City ... because they're headlining the insane opening lineup for a new music festival!!!

Our industry sources tell us, the hip-hop titans have been tabbed to kick off the inaugural 3-day festival dubbed Day N Vegas ... and it's all going down this November in America's Playground!

The new festival is gonna be the place to be this fall because it's being produced by Goldenvoice ... ya know, the people who put on the biggest festivals in the country, like Coachella!

We're told most of the acts will be of the hip-hop variety, with a few R&B stars sprinkled in. Other acts slated to perform are Tyler the Creator, Lil Uzi, Migos, Juice Wrld, School Boy Q, Miguel, Brock Hampton, 6lack, Kali Uchis, Summer Walker, and more.

J. Cole gets the party started Friday, Nov. 1 ... with Travis Scott taking the stage Saturday night and Kendrick sending Day N Vegas out in style with his Sunday set.

Pretty baller lineup if you ask us ... and we can't wait to see who gets added. Safe to say it's gonna be lit!!!