Jeff Ross Hospitalized for Severe Allergic Reaction

Jeff Ross landed in the hospital ... after a sudden and apparently severe allergic reaction to something he ate.

Jeff took to Instagram revealing he was in Mill Valley, CA for a comedy show on Saturday night and after the show him and the band celebrated at a restaurant. He says they ate burrata ice cream and shortly after his lips started puffing up.

He writes ... "It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever. I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."

In his social media post he thanked the healthcare staff for "only roasting me light" while they took care of him in the hospital. He wrote ... "DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of 'The Wrestler'…"

