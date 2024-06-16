Jeff Ross Praises Tom Brady For Roast, Give Him Nobel Peace Prize!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jeff Ross says Tom Brady really is the GOAT for letting millions of people have a laugh at his expense ... telling TMZ Sports the future Hall of Famer deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for being such a good sport during his roast last month.

We caught up with "The RoastMaster General" out at LAX this week ... and tried to ask who he'd love to target next, considering Netflix's "Roast Of Tom Brady" was such a massive success.

But, Ross explained it's going to be tough to get any celeb to step up to the plate after seeing what happened to Brady ... which led him to praise the guy for taking everything on the chin.

"Tom Brady should get a Nobel Peace Prize for taking those hits. He took the hits so we can all forget about our problems for a few hours."

While Ross was very hush-hush about who he would want next ... our camera guy threw out a name that piqued his interest -- Tiger Woods!!

"Tiger would be great," Jeff said. "Tiger would be epic, [but] he's probably too sensitive."

Understandably, it sounds like not many people are so willing to take part in a roast ... as Brady was subjected to some brutal jokes that night -- including making fun of his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen ending up with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Brady later opened up about the impact the roast had on his personal life ... admitting he regretted how it affected his kids.