Jeff Ross Says Tom Brady Wasn't Actually Mad About Robert Kraft Joke

Jeff Ross appeared to get scolded (for realsies) by Tom Brady at his Netflix roast after Robert Kraft became the butt of a joke ... but as it turns out, it was really no big deal at all.

The legendary comedian -- and bona fide roast master -- went on the Rich Eisen Show Monday to talk shop about the big event from the weekend ... where TB12 sat down and took a ton of darts from a lot of people, who made cracks at his expense.

Of course, Jeff got up there as well and fired away too ... but he ended taking a dig at Mr. Kraft in what some considered quite crude fashion. In the moment, Tom appeared pissed.

You'll recall ... he got up from his seat after Jeff's "massage" joke and told him to "never say that s*** again" -- to which Jeff complied ... only to apologize and send love RK's way in the audience. Now, he's giving more insight into how people really felt ... and he says it's NBD.

Take a listen ... Jeff says Tom views Kraft as a father figure, and that Brady's move was just a dude protecting his own. JR even goes so far as to say that Tom was just having fun!

Now, in terms of how Bob felt about it ... Jeff's got an answer for that too. Water under a bridge, it seems.