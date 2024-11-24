Justin Trudeau Blasted For Dancing at Taylor Swift Concert Amid Protests in Montreal

Justin Trudeau's not living in a love story with some Canadian citizens right now ... 'cause while he busted a few moves at Taylor Swift's Toronto concert, Montreal experienced some pretty scary rioting.

Here's the deal ... just as JT was singing his heart out and dancing with a few people in Rogers Centre Friday night, pro-Palestine protests evolved into full-scale rioting as people in masks bashed windows with hammers and lit cars on fire.

Lawless protestors run roughshod over Montreal in violent protest.



The Prime Minister dances.



This is the Canada built by the Liberal government.



Bring back law and order, safe streets and communities in the Canada we once knew and loved. pic.twitter.com/PVJvR6gtmf — Don Stewart (@donstewartmp) November 23, 2024 @donstewartmp

The videos are harrowing ... and, many people are calling out Trudeau for taking the night off while Montreal appeared overrun with protesters.

Check out the comments ... people are saying this show's how ineffectual Trudeau is as prime minister -- adding this is an "inevitable outcome" to his hand at the wheel.

Trudeau did post about the violence Saturday ... condemning "acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence" and saying rioters would be held accountable

Play video content TikTok / @jessicagolich

Trudeau danced before Taylor came out to "You Don't Own Me" ... getting hyped and enjoying a night off from official duties.