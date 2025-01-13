'Blues Brothers' Actress Dalyce Curry's Remains Found in Burned L.A. Home

The L.A. wildfires have claimed the life of another Hollywood entertainer ... this time it's "Blues Brothers" actress Dalyce Curry, whose remains were reportedly discovered in a fire-ravaged home over the weekend.

The L.A. County coroner's office confirmed to Dalyce's family on Sunday night her corpse was found inside her burned house in Altadena, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

Curry's granddaughter also confirmed Dalyce's death in a Facebook post ... she wrote she dropped Dalyce off at the Altadena home last Tuesday, the same day wildfires in L.A. erupted -- and that was the last time she saw her grandma. After 6 PM that same night, the Eaton Fire sprang up, torching a huge swath of Altadena in the northeastern part of L.A.

The granddaughter said she went back to Altadena to check on Dalyce the next day, but was turned away by police at a barricade ... an officer told her the property was destroyed, and advised her to check a nearby civic center where displaced residents were sheltering, but Curry was nowhere in sight.

Friday, Curry's granddaughter was able to assess the damage to the property ... but it wasn't until Sunday she received official confirmation Dalyce was dead.

You may recall ... Dalyce was an actress who appeared as an extra in films including "The Blues Brothers," "Lady Sings the Blues," and "The 10 Commandments."

The L.A. wildfires have claimed the lives of 24 people ... as we reported Saturday, former child actor Rory Callum Sykes died in the Pacific Palisades fire. He was 32.

Dalyce was 95.