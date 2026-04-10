Jason Oppenheim Says He Might Stop Driving Roll-Royces After Car Theft

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Jason Oppenheim says he's not sold on driving another Rolls-Royce down Sunset ... he's considering something more low-key after his last one was stolen.

We caught up with the reality star and real estate mogul outside the Selling Sunset office on Friday ... and we had to ask for an update on the theft which took place last month in the business' lot.

Oppenheim says the cops haven't made a ton of progress yet ... but they're on the case -- and he hopes to get the car back eventually.

As for how the theft happened, given the security measures around the office ... Oppenheim isn't placing blame on anyone -- he thinks it's just an unfortunate situation.

Oppenheim does say he's considering a pivot away from the Rolls ... thinking it encourages thievery because they're just too darn flashy.

We also had to ask about Netflix pausing production on "Selling the O.C." ... and Oppenheim tells us he hopes it might come back one day -- watch the clip all the way through to hear his full thoughts.