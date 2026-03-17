Christine Quinn's 'Selling Sunset' Return Stalls as Negotiations Hit Snag

Christine Quinn's "Selling Sunset" comeback has hit a snag ... and it all comes down to location and accommodations ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Christine is still in active negotiations to return for Season 10, but the deal hasn't been finalized as both sides remain stuck on logistics tied to where she'll live during filming, and who's footing the bill.

We're told the main issue is that Christine currently lives full-time in the Dallas area with her son, Christian, after relocating in early 2025 for a fresh start following her divorce. Meanwhile, 'SS' shoots in Los Angeles, where producers want her based for 5 to 6 months. That’s created a major sticking point.

Our sources say the two sides are trying to work out a compromise, including a possible split-time arrangement between Dallas and L.A., but nothing has been agreed to yet.

We're told Christine is also negotiating for production to cover her travel and accommodations, given the cross-country commitment required, and that's also part of the ongoing back and forth.

Christine left the show in 2022 after Season 5, departing the Oppenheim Group amid allegations she bribed a client ... claims she denied, later saying she was misrepresented by editing.

We broke the story ... production was gauging Christine's interest in a possible return for Season 10. Premature conversations had taken place in February.