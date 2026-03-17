'Selling Sunset' Nicole Young Officially Done With Show, Buys Nashville Home

I'm Done Selling Sunset ... I'm All Nashville Now!!!

Nicole Young has officially closed the book on her time with "Selling Sunset" ... and she's starting a new chapter in Tennessee.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Nicole and her husband, Brandon, bought a home in Nashville -- and she's officially not returning for the upcoming tenth season of the hit Netflix real estate series.

We're told Nicole made it clear to Netflix she had no interest in returning to 'SS' and producers haven't reached out to her since the last season aired.

Our sources say Nicole stands by her decision to leave the show, and she's looking forward to planting roots in Tennessee.

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The first step is done ... we're told Nicole closed on a home in Nashville on March 3, and the place is 4,500 square feet with 4 bedrooms.

Nicole dropped $2.4 million for the home -- which was built in 2024 -- and she shared some footage from inside on social media.

As we first told you, Nicole sold her L.A. pad earlier this year for $2.1 million.