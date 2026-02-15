'Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Jessica Vargas Breakup

Looks like we won't be getting a "Selling Sunset" baby any time soon ... Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Jessica Vargas have called it quits ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Jason and Jessica broke up about 2 weeks ago, but are actually in Hawaii for a friend’s wedding and are on good terms.

They're so good that Jason posted a portrait of the two of them together in an Instagram story. In the post, he wrote, "We're no longer boyfriend and girlfriend ... but still love each other and still best friends."

Jess shared the same post, writing, "Love you J & may this type of friendship find us all."

A witness tells us the two were at the Halekulani Hotel pool Saturday, where they appeared to be good friends but showed no PDA.

Heartbreaking news considering just a couple months ago, he was telling Alex Hall on the "Pretty Dirty" podcast that he was planning on marrying Jess.

Jason's "Selling Sunset" costar, Alanna Gold, also seemed confident the 2 would walk down the aisle. When we caught up with Alanna in December, she told us, "I've seen a change ... just his whole demeanor when he's around her and with her. I think it's really cute. I hope they get married. I think it's really good for him, and I think they bring out the best in each other."