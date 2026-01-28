'Selling Sunset' Star Nicole Young Sells Los Angeles Home for $2.1 Million

Nicole Young has officially closed the door on Los Angeles ... cause TMZ has learned she's sold her Southern California home following her recent move to Nashville.

Real estate sources tell us the "Selling Sunset" star's 2,682-square-foot home -- featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and loaded with high-end upgrades -- closed last Wednesday for $2.1 million, marking a major milestone in Nicole and her husband's much-talked-about relocation.

Fans will remember Nicole's move to Tennessee was a key storyline during the most recent season of "Selling Sunset," and unloading her L.A. home appears to be the first major step in fully planting roots in Music City.

The single-story property is tucked behind private gates in Woodland Hills, sitting on more than 25,000 square feet on a sprawling, flat lot designed for classic California indoor-outdoor living.

Inside, the open floor plan features a newly renovated chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and oversized picture windows overlooking a resort-style backyard. Outside, the home boasts a saltwater pool and jacuzzi, and two expansive patios.

The house is also stacked with luxury perks ... fully owned solar panels, a brand-new HVAC system, built-in speakers throughout, a custom bar with two wine fridges, whole-home water filtration, and plenty of built-in storage.

The primary suite is a true retreat, complete with wide plank oak floors, a spa-like bathroom, a walk-in closet, and French doors that open directly to the pool.