'Selling Sunset' Production Exploring Christine Quinn Return

Christine Quinn's "Selling Sunset" chapter could be reopening ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... production for the Netflix hit series is gauging Christine's interest in a possible return for Season 10, asking whether she'd consider coming back.

We're told premature conversations have taken place and are ongoing ... but nothing is official, and no contracts have been signed.

Christine starred on the show from Seasons 1 through 5 and quickly became one of its most polarizing personalities, known for her over-the-top fashion, sharp tongue, and explosive feuds with Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Emma Hernan.

Her 2022 exit followed a turbulent fifth season marked by accusations of dishonesty, fractured friendships, and mounting behind-the-scenes tension. Christine denied wrongdoing and pushed back on how she was portrayed, claiming certain storylines were exaggerated or manufactured.

Her relationship with executive producer Adam DiVello became increasingly strained, with Christine accusing production of unfair treatment and narrative manipulation. She ultimately left both the series and The Oppenheim Group, skipping the Season 5 reunion.

Since then, Christine has written a memoir, launched new ventures, and gone through a highly publicized divorce.

Now, as Season 10 gears up, producers appear at least open to seeing if the former villain would walk back through the Oppenheim doors.