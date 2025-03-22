Christine Quinn Debuts New Romance in Cabo Amid Estranged Husband Drama

Christine Quinn is bringing the heat with her new man, Thomas McGarrity, making their debut in Cabo, and proving he's quite the upgrade from her estranged hubby Christian Dumontet.

The former "Selling Sunset" star was looking fierce, flaunting her beach bod in a zebra print bikini while sharing a kiss with her 51-year-old shirtless new boo, who happens to be a Texas business executive.

The duo were all about that chill vibe, lounging on sunbeds and soaking up the Mexican heat, with Christine making a swimwear change into a cut-out black number later.

It definitely looked like CQ was taking it easy, especially after a tough year dealing with her fallout from husband Christian.

TMZ broke the story -- Christian filed for divorce last April after weeks of drama, including his arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and dueling requests for temporary restraining orders.

Earlier this month, Christine revealed even more chilling details, claiming Christian would go to extreme lengths to mess with her, like lying under her car to prevent her from leaving.