'Selling the O.C.' Future Unknown as Production Takes Backseat to 'Selling Sunset'

Trouble may be brewing in Orange County ... the cast of Netflix's "Selling the O.C." has been notified they won't be filming this year ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to production tell TMZ ... the delay isn't about anything happening in Orange County ... it’s actually all about "Selling Sunset." We're told season 10 of the flagship series hit a snag amid a cast shakeup, and now it’s taking priority.

Our sources say the belief is that "Selling the O.C." has been pushed to the back burner while production focuses on getting "Sunset" up and running again.

Our sources say the plan is for "Selling Sunset" to begin filming in late April or early May ... effectively bumping 'O.C.' out of the production schedule for now.

Still, we're told a final decision has not yet been made on whether 'O.C.' will ever return.

That's sparked concern among the "Selling the O.C." cast, who fear the pause could turn into something more final.

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The cast was just together for Polly Brindle's 40th birthday this past Tuesday at the Oppenheim Group Office in L.A., where cameras were noticeably absent.