'Selling the OC' Star Alex Hall Breaks Silence on Tyler Stanaland's Elopement

"Selling the OC" star Tyler Stanaland just popped up married, announcing his elopement -- and his former flame Alex Hall tells us she's happy for him ... she just hopes he's changed.

Alex told TMZ ... "I genuinely want nothing but the best for him and want him to find happiness, and it seems like he has."

Alex said, "To an outside perspective, people might be thinking sirens are going off because of his elopement. But I'm not here to judge because I also have done crazy things and am spontaneous. I just hope she doesn't get hurt by him and that he isn't repeating old patterns like he did with his ex-wife and with me."

ICYMI ... when the reality show first started, Tyler was married to actress Brittany Snow, but some viewers felt he was entirely too flirty with Alex. Sometime later, he and Alex had a fling, and they always seemed to have chemistry ... but that didn't work out. Tyler's marriage to Brittany ended in 2022.

In the latest season of the real estate show, Alex and Tyler met to talk about their past romances face to face, where he unraveled in a blubbering mess and told her he'll always love her.

Fans were surprised to see after the latest season aired, he announced his engagement with his now-wife, Hannah Morrissey. The two first revealed to People they secretly wed at the end of November in Laguna Beach, California ... only six weeks after their engagement.

Alex told us that if it doesn't work out with Tyler and Hannah, her sympathies will lie more with Hannah than with Tyler, but she genuinely wants the best for Tyler.