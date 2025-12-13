'Selling the OC' Star Tyler Stanaland Passes on Planned Podcast With Alex Hall

Alex Hall from "Selling the OC" extended the olive branch to ex-boyfriend and costar Tyler Stanaland by inviting him on her podcast ... but it turned out Tyler canceled last minute out of respect for his blossoming new relationship.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Alex tried to hash it out with Tyler one-on-one for all to see ... but we’re told he got cold feet at the last minute in light of his new relationship with Hannah Morrissey.

Here's the sitch ... Alex asked Tyler to be on her podcast 'Pretty Dirty’ before Season 4 of "Selling the OC" aired, and we're told her pitch to him was to sit down publicly and have a conversation about what their "relationship" entails.

If you're not familiar with the real estate reality drama ... Alex and Tyler's relationship had a lot of muckiness about what really went on between them during the series -- and Alex wanted to break it down once and for all, considering fans online have been wondering where their relationship stands today.

Our sources tell us Tyler loved the idea and was down for the appearance with her at first ... adding Tyler even said he was excited and thought it would be fun.

However, things took a turn once the latest season aired -- and Tyler rescinded his agreement. Alex followed up to lock in a date, and he responded saying after careful consideration, he opted out ... because he wants to focus on his current relationship ... adding he wanted to keep his chapter with Alex in the past.

Sources say Alex wasn’t surprised he pulled out of his appearance -- this is how he rolls -- but she respected his decision to back out, and the two haven’t spoken since.

This news comes after Tyler's shocking elopement with Hannah. Tyler announced his marriage to her just 6 weeks after the news of their engagement.